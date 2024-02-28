Seattle U hosts Williams and UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (15-13, 10-7 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (18-10, 11-6 WAC) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UT Arlington Mavericks (15-13, 10-7 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (18-10, 11-6 WAC)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington visits the Seattle U Redhawks after Makaih Williams scored 23 points in UT Arlington’s 89-78 victory over the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Redhawks are 14-3 on their home court. Seattle U scores 74.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Mavericks are 10-7 in conference matchups. UT Arlington is seventh in the WAC allowing 73.5 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Seattle U averages 74.6 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 73.5 UT Arlington allows. UT Arlington averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Seattle U gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Schumacher is averaging 13.9 points and 4.9 assists for the Redhawks. Cameron Tyson is averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

DaJuan Gordon is scoring 12.9 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Mavericks. Williams is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 38.5 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.