Seattle U hosts Abilene Christian after Simmons’ 24-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-13, 3-7 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (13-9, 6-5 WAC)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian visits the Seattle U Redhawks after Airion Simmons scored 24 points in Abilene Christian’s 76-73 overtime loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Redhawks have gone 11-2 in home games. Seattle U ranks fourth in the WAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.1 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Wildcats are 3-7 in conference matchups. Abilene Christian is 6-10 against opponents with a winning record.

Seattle U is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Seattle U gives up.

The Redhawks and Wildcats meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is averaging 17.8 points for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 15 points for the Wildcats. Hunter Jack Madden is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

