Seattle U hosts Abilene Christian after Simmons’ 24-point game

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-13, 3-7 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (13-9, 6-5 WAC) Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Abilene Christian Wildcats (8-13, 3-7 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (13-9, 6-5 WAC)

Seattle; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -9.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes on the Seattle U Redhawks after Airion Simmons scored 24 points in Abilene Christian’s 76-73 overtime loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Redhawks have gone 11-2 in home games. Seattle U ranks fourth in the WAC in team defense, allowing 68.1 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Wildcats are 3-7 in conference play. Abilene Christian is eighth in the WAC with 12.2 assists per game led by Kavion McClain averaging 3.3.

Seattle U is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 45.9% Abilene Christian allows to opponents. Abilene Christian averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Seattle U allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is scoring 17.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Redhawks. Alex Schumacher is averaging 15.3 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 42.2% over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Ali Abdou Dibba is averaging 15 points for the Wildcats. Simmons is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Abilene Christian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 72.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 73.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.