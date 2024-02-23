Live Radio
Seattle beats Stephen F. Austin 69-49

The Associated Press

February 23, 2024, 12:21 AM

SEATTLE (AP) — Cameron Tyson scored 27 points as Seattle beat Stephen F. Austin 69-49 on Thursday.

Tyson shot 9 for 15 (5 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Redhawks (17-10, 10-6 Western Athletic Conference). Alex Schumacher scored 17 points while going 7 of 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range), and added seven rebounds and eight assists.

Jalil Beaubrun finished with 13 points for the Lumberjacks (14-12, 7-8). Matt Hayman and Frank Staine added nine points apiece for SFA.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

