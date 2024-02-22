Live Radio
Sears scores 37 as UT Martin takes down Lindenwood 106-82

The Associated Press

February 22, 2024, 11:01 PM

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jordan Sears scored 37 points as UT Martin beat Lindenwood 106-82 on Thursday night.

Sears added nine rebounds and nine assists for the Skyhawks (18-10, 11-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Jacob Crews added 28 points while shooting 9 for 14 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line, and he also had 12 rebounds. Issa Muhammad had 10 points and shot 5 of 11 from the field.

Keenon Cole finished with 17 points for the Lions (8-20, 2-13). Darius Beane added 13 points and six assists for Lindenwood. Jeremiah Talton also recorded 12 points. The Lions prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

