Sears leads UT Martin against Little Rock

UT Martin Skyhawks (14-9, 7-3 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (12-11, 6-4 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on the Little Rock Trojans after Jordan Sears scored 34 points in UT Martin’s 90-79 victory over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Trojans are 9-4 in home games. Little Rock ranks second in the OVC with 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Jamir Chaplin averaging 10.5.

The Skyhawks have gone 7-3 against OVC opponents. UT Martin has a 6-7 record against opponents over .500.

Little Rock scores 78.1 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 77.2 UT Martin gives up. UT Martin averages 81.9 points per game, 4.9 more than the 77.0 Little Rock allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chaplin is averaging 16.5 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Trojans. Khalen Robinson is averaging 15 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Jacob Crews averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. Sears is shooting 45.3% and averaging 20.2 points over the past 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 38.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

