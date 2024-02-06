Sears leads UT Martin against Little Rock

UT Martin Skyhawks (14-9, 7-3 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (12-11, 6-4 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

UT Martin Skyhawks (14-9, 7-3 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (12-11, 6-4 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -2.5; over/under is 163

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits the Little Rock Trojans after Jordan Sears scored 34 points in UT Martin’s 90-79 win over the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Trojans have gone 9-4 in home games. Little Rock ranks third in the OVC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamir Chaplin averaging 2.7.

The Skyhawks are 7-3 in OVC play. UT Martin is sixth in the OVC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Issa Muhammad averaging 2.8.

Little Rock makes 46.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than UT Martin has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). UT Martin averages 81.9 points per game, 4.9 more than the 77.0 Little Rock gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalen Robinson is averaging 16.2 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Trojans. Chaplin is averaging 18.3 points over the last 10 games for Little Rock.

Jacob Crews is shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 17.7 points and 8.4 rebounds. Sears is averaging 20.2 points, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 6-4, averaging 77.1 points, 37.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Skyhawks: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 38.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

