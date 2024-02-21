Sears leads UT Martin against Lindenwood

UT Martin Skyhawks (17-10, 10-4 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-19, 2-12 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UT Martin Skyhawks (17-10, 10-4 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-19, 2-12 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin faces the Lindenwood Lions after Jordan Sears scored 31 points in UT Martin’s 88-82 win over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Lions are 4-8 on their home court. Lindenwood has a 3-9 record against opponents over .500.

The Skyhawks are 10-4 in conference matchups. UT Martin ranks fifth in the OVC with 8.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Issa Muhammad averaging 3.0.

Lindenwood’s average of 4.4 made 3-pointers per game is 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game UT Martin allows. UT Martin has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points below the 45.2% shooting opponents of Lindenwood have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keenon Cole is averaging 18.3 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Lions. Darius Beane is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

Sears is averaging 19.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Skyhawks. Jacob Crews is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Skyhawks: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

