Sears leads UT Martin against Lindenwood after 31-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (17-10, 10-4 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-19, 2-12 OVC) Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

UT Martin Skyhawks (17-10, 10-4 OVC) at Lindenwood Lions (8-19, 2-12 OVC)

Saint Charles, Missouri; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -8.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin visits the Lindenwood Lions after Jordan Sears scored 31 points in UT Martin’s 88-82 victory over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Lions have gone 4-8 at home. Lindenwood is 3-9 against opponents over .500.

The Skyhawks are 10-4 against OVC opponents. UT Martin leads college basketball with 29.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Issa Muhammad averaging 6.1.

Lindenwood scores 64.7 points per game, 11.6 fewer points than the 76.3 UT Martin gives up. UT Martin averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Lindenwood allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keenon Cole is scoring 18.3 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Lions. Darius Beane is averaging 10.5 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Lindenwood.

Sears is averaging 19.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Skyhawks. Jacob Crews is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 1-9, averaging 61.7 points, 33.6 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points per game.

Skyhawks: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 40.6 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

