Sears leads No. 24 Alabama against Mississippi State after 23-point outing

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-7, 3-5 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (15-6, 7-1 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-7, 3-5 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (15-6, 7-1 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -8; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Alabama hosts the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Mark Sears scored 23 points in Alabama’s 85-76 victory against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide are 10-1 in home games. Alabama ranks sixth in the SEC with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Mohamed Wague averaging 1.7.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-5 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State is fifth in the SEC scoring 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Tolu Smith averaging 11.1.

Alabama makes 48.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Mississippi State averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Estrada is averaging 12.7 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Crimson Tide. Sears is averaging 19.8 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Josh Hubbard is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 15.2 points. Smith is averaging 14.6 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 88.3 points, 39.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.9 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

