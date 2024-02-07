Sears and No. 16 Alabama host No. 12 Auburn

Alabama Crimson Tide (16-6, 8-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (18-4, 7-2 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Alabama Crimson Tide (16-6, 8-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (18-4, 7-2 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Alabama takes on the No. 12 Auburn Tigers after Mark Sears scored 21 points in Alabama’s 99-67 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers are 11-0 on their home court. Auburn scores 82.4 points and has outscored opponents by 16.5 points per game.

The Crimson Tide are 8-1 against SEC opponents. Alabama ranks third in the SEC shooting 38.2% from 3-point range.

Auburn’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Alabama allows. Alabama scores 24.0 more points per game (89.9) than Auburn gives up to opponents (65.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is averaging 15.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Tigers. Jaylin Williams is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Auburn.

Sears is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, while averaging 20.1 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals. Rylan Griffen is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 37.5 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 87.1 points, 39.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.