Sears and No. 16 Alabama host LSU

Alabama Crimson Tide (16-7, 8-2 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-10, 4-5 SEC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama Crimson Tide (16-7, 8-2 SEC) at LSU Tigers (12-10, 4-5 SEC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Alabama visits the LSU Tigers after Mark Sears scored 25 points in Alabama’s 99-81 loss to the Auburn Tigers.

The Tigers have gone 9-3 in home games. LSU scores 77.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Crimson Tide are 8-2 against conference opponents. Alabama has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

LSU scores 77.1 points per game, 0.9 more points than the 76.2 Alabama gives up. Alabama has shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points above the 41.4% shooting opponents of LSU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Wright is shooting 38.7% and averaging 15.2 points for the Tigers. Mike Williams III is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for LSU.

Grant Nelson is averaging 12.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Crimson Tide. Latrell Wrightsell Jr. is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 79.4 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 8-2, averaging 85.1 points, 38.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

