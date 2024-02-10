Live Radio
Searles scores 33 as Utah Tech knocks off Cal Baptist 85-78

The Associated Press

February 10, 2024, 7:46 PM

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Jaylen Searles’ 33 points led Utah Tech past California Baptist 85-78 on Saturday night.

Searles added eight rebounds, four assists and four steals for the Trailblazers (10-14, 6-7 Western Athletic Conference). Beon Riley scored 12 points and Tanner Christensen added nine.

Scotty Washington led the way for the Lancers (14-9, 7-5) with 20 points. Blondeau Tchoukuiengo added 16 points, five assists and two steals for Cal Baptist. Hunter Goodrick also had 11 points and six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

