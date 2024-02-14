Searles leads Utah Tech against Grand Canyon

Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-14, 6-7 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (22-2, 12-1 WAC) Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-14, 6-7 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (22-2, 12-1 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech takes on the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Jaylen Searles scored 33 points in Utah Tech’s 85-78 victory against the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Antelopes are 12-0 in home games. Grand Canyon ranks eighth in the WAC with 12.1 assists per game led by Rayshon Harrison averaging 3.7.

The Trailblazers are 6-7 in WAC play. Utah Tech gives up 76.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

Grand Canyon’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Utah Tech allows. Utah Tech has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 19 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Noa Gonsalves is averaging 12 points for the Trailblazers. Searles is averaging 13.2 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

