Searles leads Utah Tech against Grand Canyon after 33-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (10-14, 6-7 WAC) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (22-2, 12-1 WAC)

Phoenix; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -19.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech visits the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Jaylen Searles scored 33 points in Utah Tech’s 85-78 victory over the Cal Baptist Lancers.

The Antelopes have gone 12-0 at home. Grand Canyon is second in the WAC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Gabe McGlothan averaging 5.6.

The Trailblazers are 6-7 in WAC play. Utah Tech is 3-1 in one-possession games.

Grand Canyon’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 19 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Antelopes. McGlothan is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

Noa Gonsalves averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Trailblazers, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Searles is shooting 46.5% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Utah Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 9-1, averaging 77.5 points, 38.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Trailblazers: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

