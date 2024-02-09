SE Louisiana visits Northwestern State after Davis’ 25-point performance

SE Louisiana Lions (10-13, 5-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (6-17, 4-6 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SE Louisiana Lions (10-13, 5-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (6-17, 4-6 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Cliff Davis scored 25 points in Northwestern State’s 73-66 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Demons have gone 5-4 in home games. Northwestern State allows 78.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 7.7 points per game.

The Lions are 5-5 in conference matchups. SE Louisiana allows 70.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Northwestern State is shooting 43.4% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.0% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana averages 68.3 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 78.0 Northwestern State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 15.2 points for the Demons. Chase Forte is averaging 11.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Northwestern State.

Roger McFarlane is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 14.8 points and eight rebounds. Nick Caldwell is averaging 16.1 points over the past 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.