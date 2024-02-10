SE Louisiana visits Davis and Northwestern State

SE Louisiana Lions (10-13, 5-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (6-17, 4-6 Southland) Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

SE Louisiana Lions (10-13, 5-5 Southland) at Northwestern State Demons (6-17, 4-6 Southland)

Natchitoches, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Cliff Davis scored 25 points in Northwestern State’s 73-66 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Demons are 5-4 on their home court. Northwestern State is 1-12 against opponents over .500.

The Lions are 5-5 in Southland play. SE Louisiana has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

Northwestern State averages 70.3 points per game, 0.1 fewer points than the 70.4 SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 68.3 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 78.0 Northwestern State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is shooting 41.9% and averaging 15.2 points for the Demons. Chris Mubiru is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

Roger McFarlane is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 16.1 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demons: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 68.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.