SE Louisiana hosts Incarnate Word after Wicks’ 27-point performance

Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-14, 2-6 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (9-13, 4-5 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-14, 2-6 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (9-13, 4-5 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -8; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word visits the SE Louisiana Lions after Sky Wicks scored 27 points in Incarnate Word’s 82-80 win over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Lions have gone 6-2 in home games. SE Louisiana gives up 70.7 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Cardinals are 2-6 against Southland opponents. Incarnate Word is 2-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

SE Louisiana scores 67.9 points per game, 10.2 fewer points than the 78.1 Incarnate Word gives up. Incarnate Word averages 73.5 points per game, 2.8 more than the 70.7 SE Louisiana allows.

The Lions and Cardinals match up Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roger McFarlane is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 16.0 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Wicks is averaging 14.9 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Cardinals. Josh Morgan is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 5-5, averaging 69.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.