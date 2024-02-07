Scott’s 18 lead North Texas past Tulsa 68-55

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Aaron Scott scored 18 points as North Texas beat Tulsa 68-55 on Wednesday night. Scott added…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Aaron Scott scored 18 points as North Texas beat Tulsa 68-55 on Wednesday night.

Scott added 10 rebounds for the Mean Green (13-9, 6-4 American Athletic Conference). Jason Edwards scored 15 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 7 from the line. Robert Allen had 12 points and was 4 of 7 shooting and 4 of 8 from the free throw line.

The Golden Hurricane (12-10, 3-7) were led by PJ Haggerty, who recorded 20 points. Cobe Williams added 10 points and three steals for Tulsa.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

