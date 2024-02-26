Schwieger leads Valparaiso against Northern Iowa after 26-point game

Valparaiso Beacons (6-23, 2-16 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (16-13, 10-8 MVC) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Valparaiso Beacons (6-23, 2-16 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (16-13, 10-8 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso visits the Northern Iowa Panthers after Cooper Schwieger scored 26 points in Valparaiso’s 80-68 loss to the Murray State Racers.

The Panthers have gone 10-3 in home games. Northern Iowa is fifth in the MVC scoring 73.4 points while shooting 46.2% from the field.

The Beacons have gone 2-16 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso ranks ninth in the MVC with 12.1 assists per game led by Darius DeAveiro averaging 5.6.

Northern Iowa’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Valparaiso gives up. Valparaiso averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Northern Iowa gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Heise is scoring 14.1 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Panthers. Tytan Anderson is averaging 12.3 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Isaiah Stafford is shooting 37.9% and averaging 16.9 points for the Beacons. Schwieger is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Beacons: 0-10, averaging 68.3 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

