Schumacher and Seattle U host Southern Utah

Seattle U Redhawks (14-10, 7-6 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-15, 4-9 WAC) Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Seattle U Redhawks (14-10, 7-6 WAC) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (9-15, 4-9 WAC)

Cedar City, Utah; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -4; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U plays the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Alex Schumacher scored 23 points in Seattle U’s 82-77 loss to the Tarleton State Texans.

The Thunderbirds are 6-4 in home games. Southern Utah is sixth in the WAC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Parsa Fallah averaging 2.8.

The Redhawks are 7-6 in WAC play. Seattle U ranks sixth in the WAC with 12.9 assists per game led by Schumacher averaging 4.8.

Southern Utah’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Seattle U allows. Seattle U’s 44.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points lower than Southern Utah has given up to its opponents (46.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ford is shooting 34.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Thunderbirds, while averaging 16.5 points. Zion Young is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games for Southern Utah.

Cameron Tyson is shooting 40.6% and averaging 17.0 points for the Redhawks. John Christofilis is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 36.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.