Santa Clara visits San Francisco following O’Neil’s 21-point performance

Santa Clara Broncos (15-9, 6-3 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (19-6, 8-2 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits the San Francisco Dons after Johnny O’Neil scored 21 points in Santa Clara’s 70-59 loss to the San Diego Toreros.

The Dons have gone 12-1 at home. San Francisco has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Broncos are 6-3 in WCC play. Santa Clara is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

San Francisco makes 49.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). Santa Clara has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

The Dons and Broncos meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Dons. Jonathan Mogbo is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Adama Bal is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Broncos. Carlos Marshall Jr. is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

