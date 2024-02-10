Santa Clara visits San Francisco after O’Neil’s 21-point showing

Santa Clara Broncos (15-9, 6-3 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (19-6, 8-2 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Santa Clara Broncos (15-9, 6-3 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (19-6, 8-2 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara faces the San Francisco Dons after Johnny O’Neil scored 21 points in Santa Clara’s 70-59 loss to the San Diego Toreros.

The Dons are 12-1 on their home court. San Francisco averages 79.2 points while outscoring opponents by 14.1 points per game.

The Broncos have gone 6-3 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

San Francisco scores 79.2 points, 6.6 more per game than the 72.6 Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game San Francisco gives up.

The Dons and Broncos square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Mogbo is shooting 67.9% and averaging 15.4 points for the Dons. Ndewedo Newbury is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Adama Bal is averaging 15.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Broncos. O’Neil is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.