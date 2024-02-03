Santa Clara takes on San Diego following Marshall’s 23-point showing

San Diego Toreros (12-11, 2-6 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (15-8, 6-2 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

San Diego Toreros (12-11, 2-6 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (15-8, 6-2 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara faces the San Diego Toreros after Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 23 points in Santa Clara’s 82-77 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Broncos have gone 8-3 at home. Santa Clara averages 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Toreros are 2-6 in WCC play. San Diego ranks seventh in the WCC with 13.4 assists per game led by Wayne McKinney III averaging 2.9.

Santa Clara averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.8 per game San Diego allows. San Diego averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Santa Clara gives up.

The Broncos and Toreros match up Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is averaging 15.7 points and 3.3 assists for the Broncos. Marshall is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

McKinney is averaging 14.4 points for the Toreros. PJ Hayes is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.