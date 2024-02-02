Santa Clara hosts San Diego following Marshall’s 23-point performance

San Diego Toreros (12-11, 2-6 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (15-8, 6-2 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

San Diego Toreros (12-11, 2-6 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (15-8, 6-2 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts the San Diego Toreros after Carlos Marshall Jr. scored 23 points in Santa Clara’s 82-77 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Broncos are 8-3 in home games. Santa Clara averages 12.6 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Toreros are 2-6 in conference play. San Diego ranks seventh in the WCC with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Steven Jamerson II averaging 3.2.

Santa Clara is shooting 47.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 45.6% San Diego allows to opponents. San Diego averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Santa Clara allows.

The Broncos and Toreros meet Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is scoring 15.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Broncos. Marshall is averaging 12.2 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Wayne McKinney III is averaging 14.4 points for the Toreros. PJ Hayes is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Toreros: 3-7, averaging 72.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.2 points.

