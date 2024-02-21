Santa Clara hosts Loyola Marymount following Merkviladze’s 24-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-16, 3-9 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (17-10, 8-4 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST…

Loyola Marymount Lions (10-16, 3-9 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (17-10, 8-4 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits the Santa Clara Broncos after Alex Merkviladze scored 24 points in Loyola Marymount’s 82-59 loss to the San Francisco Dons.

The Broncos are 9-4 on their home court. Santa Clara averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Lions are 3-9 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount ranks fifth in the WCC allowing 72.2 points while holding opponents to 45.4% shooting.

Santa Clara is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 45.4% Loyola Marymount allows to opponents. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points above the 41.6% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Marshall Jr. is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 12.8 points. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 14.4 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Santa Clara.

Dominick Harris is averaging 14 points for the Lions. Merkviladze is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 39.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Lions: 3-7, averaging 71.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

