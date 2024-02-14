Santa Clara faces Pacific, seeks to end 3-game slide

Pacific Tigers (6-20, 0-11 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (15-10, 6-4 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Pacific Tigers (6-20, 0-11 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (15-10, 6-4 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara aims to stop its three-game skid when the Broncos take on Pacific.

The Broncos have gone 8-4 in home games. Santa Clara is 3-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.0 turnovers per game.

The Tigers have gone 0-11 against WCC opponents. Pacific is fifth in the WCC with 13.7 assists per game led by Moe Odum averaging 4.8.

Santa Clara averages 76.7 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 77.5 Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 65.3 points per game, 7.2 fewer points than the 72.5 Santa Clara gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adama Bal is averaging 15.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Broncos. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Judson Martindale is shooting 46.2% and averaging 10.1 points for the Tigers. Cam Denson is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 76.1 points, 37.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Tigers: 0-10, averaging 63.6 points, 24.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.5 points.

