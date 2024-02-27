Sandfort’s triple-double propels Iowa to 90-81 victory over Penn State

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Payton Sandfort finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Payton Sandfort finished with 26 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for his first triple-double and Iowa breezed to a 90-81 victory over Penn State on Tuesday night.

Sandfort, a junior, made 3 of 11 shots with two 3-pointers and 18 of 19 free throws for the Hawkeyes (17-12, 9-9 Big Ten Conference). He also blocked three shots. Josh Dix scored 20 points on 8-for-10 shooting with two 3-pointers. Owen Freeman totaled 11 points and eight rebounds. Tony Perkins pitched in with 10 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Qudus Wahab had 18 points and seven rebounds to pace the Nittany Lions (14-15, 8-10). RayQuawndis Mitchell added 16 points on 6-for-6 shooting off the bench and snagged five rebounds. Ace Baldwin Jr. contributed 11 points and nine assists.

Dix hit two 3-pointers on his way to 18 first-half points and Iowa took a 47-39 lead into halftime. Wahab had 12 points for Penn State. Pryce Sandfort hit a 3-pointer and Payton Sandfort sank 1 of 2 free throws to give the Hawkeyes a 29-12 lead with 9:43 remaining. Mitchell hit a 3-pointer to cap a 19-10 run and the Nittany Lions pulled within 39-31 but could not chip any more off the lead in the final 4:10.

Baldwin had three straight baskets and Penn State closed within 51-49 early in the second half. Dix had a layup off his steal and Iowa pushed its lead back to 10 with 16 minutes left to play. The Hawkeyes’ lead grew to 15 before Penn State used five straight points from Wahab to get within 79-71 with 5:19 remaining.

Payton Sandfort answered with a 3-pointer for Iowa and the Nittany Lions got no closer than six from there.

Iowa shot 47.2% from the floor, made half of its 16 attempts from 3-point range and 32 of 37 at the foul line. Penn State shot 45.1% overall but missed 13 of 17 from distance and 10 of its 23 free throws.

Iowa travels to play Northwestern on Saturday. Penn State stays on the road to play Minnesota on Saturday.

