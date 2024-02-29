Sanders leads Cal Poly against UCSB after 35-point outing

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-24, 0-16 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (14-12, 7-9 Big West) Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

Cal Poly Mustangs (4-24, 0-16 Big West) at UCSB Gauchos (14-12, 7-9 Big West)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -13.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly visits the UCSB Gauchos after Kobe Sanders scored 35 points in Cal Poly’s 84-78 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Gauchos are 8-6 in home games. UCSB scores 75.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game.

The Mustangs are 0-16 in Big West play. Cal Poly is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UCSB’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Cal Poly allows. Cal Poly’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.4 percentage points lower than UCSB has given up to its opponents (45.2%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Bland is averaging 6.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Gauchos. Ajay Mitchell is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for UCSB.

Sanders is averaging 18.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Mustangs. Quentin Jones is averaging 10.0 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 34.6% over the last 10 games for Cal Poly.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gauchos: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Mustangs: 0-10, averaging 60.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.