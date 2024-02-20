San Jose State takes on Boise State after Davis’ 20-point game

San Jose State Spartans (9-17, 2-11 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (17-8, 8-4 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST…

San Jose State Spartans (9-17, 2-11 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (17-8, 8-4 MWC)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -15.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State visits the Boise State Broncos after Latrell Davis scored 20 points in San Jose State’s 80-75 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Broncos are 11-2 in home games. Boise State is 7-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Spartans have gone 2-11 against MWC opponents. San Jose State ranks eighth in the MWC with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Adrame Diongue averaging 1.4.

Boise State averages 74.9 points per game, 0.5 more points than the 74.4 San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Boise State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is scoring 16.5 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Broncos. Max Rice is averaging 13.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Myron Amey Jr. is shooting 42.8% and averaging 15.5 points for the Spartans. Tibet Gorener is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 6-4, averaging 74.4 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 66.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

