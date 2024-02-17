San Jose State hosts Wyoming following Wenzel’s 24-point game

Wyoming Cowboys (12-12, 5-6 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (9-16, 2-10 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

Wyoming Cowboys (12-12, 5-6 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (9-16, 2-10 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming visits the San Jose State Spartans after Brendan Wenzel scored 24 points in Wyoming’s 84-76 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Spartans have gone 6-6 in home games. San Jose State is eighth in the MWC with 7.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Adrame Diongue averaging 1.5.

The Cowboys are 5-6 in conference play. Wyoming is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

San Jose State averages 71.8 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than the 75.3 Wyoming gives up. Wyoming has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 46.7% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 15.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Spartans. Tibet Gorener is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Sam Griffin is averaging 17.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Cowboys. Wenzel is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 66.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 36.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 3.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

