San Jose State hosts Nevada following Coleman’s 20-point outing

Nevada Wolf Pack (21-6, 8-5 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (9-18, 2-12 MWC)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolf Pack -9.5; over/under is 140

BOTTOM LINE: Nevada plays the San Jose State Spartans after Tre Coleman scored 20 points in Nevada’s 76-58 win over the Wyoming Cowboys.

The Spartans have gone 6-7 in home games. San Jose State ranks eighth in the MWC with 6.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Chrisitan Wise averaging 1.5.

The Wolf Pack are 8-5 against MWC opponents. Nevada is 1-1 in one-possession games.

San Jose State makes 45.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Nevada has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Nevada averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game San Jose State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tibet Gorener is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 12.3 points. Myron Amey Jr. is shooting 42.0% and averaging 16.4 points over the past 10 games for San Jose State.

Nick Davidson is averaging 12.2 points and seven rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

