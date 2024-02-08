San Jose State faces Colorado State, looks to stop 6-game skid

San Jose State Spartans (8-15, 1-9 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (18-5, 6-4 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9:30 p.m.…

San Jose State Spartans (8-15, 1-9 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (18-5, 6-4 MWC)

Fort Collins, Colorado; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State looks to break its six-game skid with a victory over Colorado State.

The Rams are 12-1 in home games. Colorado State is sixth in the MWC with 33.0 points per game in the paint led by Joel Scott averaging 7.4.

The Spartans are 1-9 in MWC play. San Jose State is ninth in the MWC with 32.3 rebounds per game led by Myron Amey Jr. averaging 5.0.

Colorado State’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game San Jose State allows. San Jose State averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Colorado State allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 16.6 points and 7.3 assists.

Amey is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Spartans.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 72.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 69.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points.

