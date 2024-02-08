San Francisco visits Pepperdine after Williams’ 20-point showing

San Francisco Dons (18-6, 7-2 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-15, 2-7 WCC) Malibu, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

San Francisco Dons (18-6, 7-2 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-15, 2-7 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -9.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces the Pepperdine Waves after Marcus Williams scored 20 points in San Francisco’s 79-73 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Waves have gone 8-6 at home. Pepperdine allows 74.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.8 points per game.

The Dons have gone 7-2 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Pepperdine scores 72.5 points, 7.8 more per game than the 64.7 San Francisco allows. San Francisco has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 48.5% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

The Waves and Dons square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Houston Mallette averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Waves, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 39.9% from beyond the arc. Michael Ajayi is shooting 45.5% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

Williams is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, while averaging 14.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals. Jonathan Mogbo is averaging 17.6 points, 11.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 74.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.6 points per game.

Dons: 8-2, averaging 83.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.