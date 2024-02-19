San Francisco visits No. 18 Saint Mary’s (CA) after Marciulionis’ 28-point performance

San Francisco Dons (21-6, 10-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (21-6, 12-0 WCC) Moraga, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Francisco Dons (21-6, 10-2 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (21-6, 12-0 WCC)

Moraga, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Saint Mary’s (CA) faces the San Francisco Dons after Augustas Marciulionis scored 28 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 103-59 win over the Pepperdine Waves.

The Gaels have gone 12-3 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) is third in the WCC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Joshua Jefferson averaging 5.0.

The Dons have gone 10-2 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is second in the WCC scoring 79.0 points per game and is shooting 49.4%.

Saint Mary’s (CA) makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). San Francisco averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marciulionis is averaging 12.5 points and 4.7 assists for the Gaels. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

Marcus Williams is averaging 13.7 points and 3.6 assists for the Dons. Jonathan Mogbo is averaging 15.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 10-0, averaging 80.0 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points per game.

Dons: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.