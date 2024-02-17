San Francisco visits Loyola Marymount after Johnston’s 33-point game

San Francisco Dons (20-6, 9-2 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (10-15, 3-8 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Francisco Dons (20-6, 9-2 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (10-15, 3-8 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts the San Francisco Dons after Will Johnston scored 33 points in Loyola Marymount’s 91-74 loss to the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Lions are 7-7 on their home court. Loyola Marymount ranks ninth in the WCC with 27.4 points per game in the paint led by Lars Thiemann averaging 4.4.

The Dons are 9-2 against WCC opponents. San Francisco is second in the WCC with 16.0 assists per game led by Marcus Williams averaging 3.6.

Loyola Marymount makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (42.2%). San Francisco averages 7.1 more points per game (78.9) than Loyola Marymount allows (71.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominick Harris is averaging 14 points for the Lions. Johnston is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

Jonathan Mogbo is averaging 15.4 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Dons. Ndewedo Newbury is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 2.6 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Dons: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.