San Francisco hosts Pepperdine following Ajayi’s 30-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (12-17, 5-9 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (21-7, 10-3 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (12-17, 5-9 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (21-7, 10-3 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the San Francisco Dons after Michael Ajayi scored 30 points in Pepperdine’s 89-70 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Dons are 13-1 on their home court. San Francisco is second in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.2 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Waves have gone 5-9 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine ranks fifth in the WCC with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jevon Porter averaging 2.6.

San Francisco is shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 48.6% Pepperdine allows to opponents. Pepperdine averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than San Francisco gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Mogbo is shooting 65.8% and averaging 14.9 points for the Dons.

Ajayi is averaging 17.7 points and 9.5 rebounds for the Waves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Waves: 3-7, averaging 73.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.