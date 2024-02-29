San Francisco hosts Ike and No. 23 Gonzaga

Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-6, 12-2 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (22-7, 11-3 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (22-6, 12-2 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (22-7, 11-3 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -3.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 23 Gonzaga faces the San Francisco Dons after Graham Ike scored 26 points in Gonzaga’s 94-81 win over the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Dons are 14-1 on their home court. San Francisco is second in the WCC in team defense, giving up 65.3 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-2 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is fifth in college basketball scoring 86.1 points per game while shooting 51.6%.

San Francisco averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.6 per game Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than San Francisco allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Jonathan Mogbo is shooting 61.8% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Ike is averaging 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Nolan Hickman is averaging 16.7 points over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 87.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 53.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

