San Diego wins 79-77 against Loyola Marymount

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wayne McKinney III had 24 points in San Diego’s 79-77 victory over Loyola Marymount on Wednesday.

McKinney also contributed six rebounds and six assists for the Toreros (14-11, 4-6 West Coast Conference). PJ Hayes was 6 of 11 shooting (4 for 8 from 3-point range) to add 16 points. Steven Jamerson II finished 7 of 7 from the floor to finish with 14 points, while adding 11 rebounds.

The Lions (10-13, 3-6) were led by Justice Hill, who posted 19 points and five assists. Justin Wright added 18 points and two steals for Loyola Marymount. Lars Thiemann also had 15 points and eight rebounds.

