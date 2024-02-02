San Diego State hosts No. 17 Utah State after Osobor’s 31-point game

Utah State Aggies (19-2, 7-1 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (16-5, 5-3 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

Utah State Aggies (19-2, 7-1 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (16-5, 5-3 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Utah State visits the San Diego State Aztecs after Great Osobor scored 31 points in Utah State’s 82-61 win against the San Jose State Spartans.

The Aztecs have gone 10-0 at home. San Diego State has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aggies are 7-1 in conference matchups. Utah State is fourth in college basketball scoring 42.8 points per game in the paint led by Osobor averaging 12.7.

San Diego State averages 76.0 points, 7.6 more per game than the 68.4 Utah State allows. Utah State has shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points above the 40.7% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The Aztecs and Aggies meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamont Butler is averaging 9.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Aztecs. Jaedon LeDee is averaging 18.8 points and 7.3 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Osobor is shooting 59.5% and averaging 19.1 points for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 7-3, averaging 74.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points per game.

Aggies: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

