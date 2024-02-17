San Diego faces Santa Clara, looks for 5th straight victory

Santa Clara Broncos (16-10, 7-4 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (16-11, 6-6 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Santa Clara Broncos (16-10, 7-4 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (16-11, 6-6 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego will attempt to keep its four-game win streak going when the Toreros take on Santa Clara.

The Toreros have gone 11-5 at home. San Diego has a 6-9 record against teams above .500.

The Broncos are 7-4 in WCC play. Santa Clara is second in the WCC with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Francisco Caffaro averaging 2.0.

San Diego makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.6 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Santa Clara has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wayne McKinney III is shooting 44.5% and averaging 14.7 points for the Toreros. PJ Hayes is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Adama Bal is averaging 15.2 points and 3.3 assists for the Broncos. Johnny O’Neil is averaging 13.9 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the past 10 games for Santa Clara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.0 points per game.

Broncos: 6-4, averaging 77.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

