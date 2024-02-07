Samford visits UNC Greensboro after Langley’s 30-point game

Samford Bulldogs (20-3, 9-1 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-6, 8-2 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Samford Bulldogs (20-3, 9-1 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-6, 8-2 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro faces the Samford Bulldogs after Keyshaun Langley scored 30 points in UNC Greensboro’s 89-87 victory over the Furman Paladins.

The Spartans have gone 9-1 at home. UNC Greensboro ranks seventh in the SoCon in rebounding averaging 37.0 rebounds. Mikeal Brown-Jones paces the Spartans with 7.9 boards.

The Bulldogs are 9-1 in conference play. Samford leads the SoCon scoring 87.8 points per game while shooting 49.4%.

UNC Greensboro makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.7 percentage points higher than Samford has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). Samford has shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 9.6 percentage points greater than the 39.8% shooting opponents of UNC Greensboro have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown-Jones is scoring 20.8 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Spartans. Langley is averaging 14.6 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

Achor Achor is averaging 15.7 points, six rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Bulldogs. A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 84.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

