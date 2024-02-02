Samford visits Chattanooga after Bonham’s 22-point showing

Samford Bulldogs (19-3, 8-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (15-7, 7-2 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Samford Bulldogs (19-3, 8-1 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (15-7, 7-2 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga takes on the Samford Bulldogs after Trey Bonham scored 22 points in Chattanooga’s 91-85 win over the Western Carolina Catamounts.

The Mocs are 9-2 on their home court. Chattanooga ranks second in the SoCon with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Alexis averaging 6.6.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 against SoCon opponents. Samford has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Chattanooga averages 10.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 8.5 per game Samford allows. Samford has shot at a 49.3% clip from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 41.5% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.8 points for the Mocs. Bonham is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Achor Achor is shooting 60.6% and averaging 15.8 points for the Bulldogs. A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 85.5 points, 34.5 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 11.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.