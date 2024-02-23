Samford takes on East Tennessee State, looks for 25th victory of season

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-14, 6-9 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (24-4, 13-2 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Tennessee State Buccaneers (14-14, 6-9 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (24-4, 13-2 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford will try to earn its 25th win of the season when the Bulldogs host the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Bulldogs are 16-0 on their home court. Samford ranks ninth in the SoCon with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by A.J. Staton-McCray averaging 4.0.

The Buccaneers are 6-9 against SoCon opponents. East Tennessee State is eighth in the SoCon with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaden Seymour averaging 4.7.

Samford averages 10.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 7.1 per game East Tennessee State gives up. East Tennessee State averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Samford gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rylan Jones averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Achor Achor is averaging 15 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games for Samford.

Ebby Asamoah is averaging 15 points for the Buccaneers. Seymour is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for East Tennessee State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Buccaneers: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 38.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

