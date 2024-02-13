Samford Bulldogs play the Western Carolina Catamounts on 5-game win streak

Western Carolina Catamounts (18-7, 7-5 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (22-3, 11-1 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Carolina Catamounts (18-7, 7-5 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (22-3, 11-1 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford is looking to build upon its five-game win streak with a victory against Western Carolina.

The Bulldogs have gone 14-0 in home games. Samford is first in the SoCon with 18.6 assists per game led by Rylan Jones averaging 5.1.

The Catamounts are 7-5 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina scores 77.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

Samford makes 49.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.0 percentage points higher than Western Carolina has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Western Carolina averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Samford allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jones averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Achor Achor is averaging 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the last 10 games for Samford.

Vonterius Woolbright is scoring 22.4 points per game and averaging 12.3 rebounds for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 14.8 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 85.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Catamounts: 5-5, averaging 78.2 points, 40.0 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

