Samford Bulldogs face the Mercer Bears, seek 7th straight win

Samford Bulldogs (23-3, 12-1 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (11-15, 4-9 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Samford Bulldogs (23-3, 12-1 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (11-15, 4-9 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford will try to continue its six-game win streak with a victory against Mercer.

The Bears have gone 7-6 in home games. Mercer is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 12-1 in conference matchups. Samford averages 18.5 assists per game to lead the SoCon, paced by Rylan Jones with 5.1.

Mercer is shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 42.5% Samford allows to opponents. Samford has shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Mercer have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Davis is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 9.2 points. Jalyn McCreary is averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games for Mercer.

Jones is averaging 8.5 points and 5.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Achor Achor is averaging 15.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 86.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

