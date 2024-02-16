Samford Bulldogs face the Mercer Bears, aim for 7th straight victory

Samford Bulldogs (23-3, 12-1 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (11-15, 4-9 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Samford…

Samford Bulldogs (23-3, 12-1 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (11-15, 4-9 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford looks to keep its six-game win streak intact when the Bulldogs take on Mercer.

The Bears are 7-6 in home games. Mercer is 7-10 against opponents over .500.

The Bulldogs are 12-1 against SoCon opponents. Samford leads the SoCon scoring 88.0 points per game while shooting 49.8%.

Mercer’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Samford gives up. Samford averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.8 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Mercer gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalyn McCreary is averaging 14.7 points for the Bears. David Thomas is averaging 11 points over the past 10 games for Mercer.

Rylan Jones is averaging 8.5 points and 5.1 assists for the Bulldogs. Achor Achor is averaging 15.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 65.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 86.6 points, 33.9 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.