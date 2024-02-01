Sam Houston visits Western Kentucky after Allen’s 30-point showing

Sam Houston Bearkats (12-9, 5-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-6, 3-3 CUSA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST…

Sam Houston Bearkats (12-9, 5-1 CUSA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (14-6, 3-3 CUSA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hilltoppers -4.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky hosts the Sam Houston Bearkats after Dontaie Allen scored 30 points in Western Kentucky’s 105-91 victory over the Florida International Panthers.

The Hilltoppers have gone 9-0 in home games. Western Kentucky ranks eighth in the CUSA in team defense, allowing 75.1 points while holding opponents to 41.2% shooting.

The Bearkats have gone 5-1 against CUSA opponents. Sam Houston ranks sixth in the CUSA allowing 71.0 points while holding opponents to 44.0% shooting.

Western Kentucky’s average of 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is the same per game average that Sam Houston gives up. Sam Houston has shot at a 40.8% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 41.2% shooting opponents of Western Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Don McHenry is averaging 14.8 points for the Hilltoppers. Tyrone Marshall is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Lamar Wilkerson is shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearkats, while averaging 15 points. Davon Barnes is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 38.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Bearkats: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 39.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.