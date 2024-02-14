Sam Houston puts home win streak on the line against Florida International

Florida International Panthers (8-16, 3-6 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (13-11, 6-3 CUSA) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida International Panthers (8-16, 3-6 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (13-11, 6-3 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston hosts Florida International trying to continue its five-game home winning streak.

The Bearkats are 8-2 on their home court. Sam Houston ranks third in the CUSA in rebounding with 38.3 rebounds. Damon Nicholas Jr. paces the Bearkats with 5.8 boards.

The Panthers are 3-6 in CUSA play. Florida International ranks ninth in the CUSA with 32.5 rebounds per game led by Arturo Dean averaging 4.7.

Sam Houston’s average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Florida International gives up. Florida International averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Sam Houston allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicholas is averaging eight points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bearkats. Lamar Wilkerson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Dean is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Javaunte Hawkins is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 72.5 points, 40.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.2 points, 29.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

