Sam Houston hosts Metheny and Liberty

Liberty Flames (16-9, 5-5 CUSA) at Sam Houston Bearkats (14-11, 7-3 CUSA)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Liberty visits the Sam Houston Bearkats after Kaden Metheny scored 21 points in Liberty’s 65-62 win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Bearkats are 9-2 on their home court. Sam Houston has a 6-7 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Flames are 5-5 in conference games. Liberty ranks fifth in the CUSA with 34.9 rebounds per game led by Joseph Venzant averaging 7.0.

Sam Houston averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Liberty allows. Liberty averages 75.4 points per game, 4.6 more than the 70.8 Sam Houston gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamar Wilkerson is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bearkats. Davon Barnes is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.

Venzant is averaging 5.9 points and seven rebounds for the Flames. Zach Cleveland is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Liberty.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 40.3 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Flames: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

